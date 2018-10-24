Kuru-Kururu Warriors and Grove Hi-Tech secured contrasting wins when the East Bank Football Association [EBFA] Senior Knockout Championships commenced last weekend at the Diamond Community Center ground.
Kuru-Kururu Warriors upset Diamond Upsetters by a 2-1 scoreline in what was a cagey and scrappy encounter.
The Warriors took the lead against the home side when Sherwin Henry found the back of the net in the 11thminute…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments