Sports

Kuru Kururu Warriors upset Diamond Upsetters

By Staff Writer
Members of the Kuru-Kururu Warriors side, celebrating what proved to the winning goal against host Diamond Upsetters at the Diamond Community Centre ground.

Kuru-Kururu Warriors and Grove Hi-Tech secured contrasting wins when the East Bank Football Association [EBFA] Senior Knockout Championships commenced last  weekend at the Diamond Community Center ground.

Kuru-Kururu Warriors upset Diamond Upsetters by a 2-1 scoreline in what was a cagey and scrappy encounter.

The Warriors took the lead against the home side when  Sherwin Henry found the back of the net in the 11thminute…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Hetmeyer the key!

Anderson, Giddings spur RHTB to title triumph

Steve’s Jewellery’s golden rewards for Guyana Softball Cup MVPs

Comments

Trending