Logie hails coaching project as vital for region

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Former West Indies player and coach Gus Logie has described the recently-launched Mothers & Daughters cricket programme, as a huge fillip for the game in the region.

The 58-year-old was a member of the West Indies team of the 1980s glory days era, and is now the assistant coach of the Windies women preparing for the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup which runs from November 9-24.

“I had the opportunity in the early 1980s to work with a women’s team here in the West Indies and it is really great to see how the game has evolved and has become part of the mainstream,” he said.

“There is great professionalism and the women work very hard to improve. The skill level has improved tremendously and it is really is a joy to see where we are now and where we want to go.

“This Mother and Daughters event as well as the Women’s World T20 are stepping stones. We want everyone to come out and support the ladies. Let women’s cricket be the catalyst for the rebirth of West Indies cricket. ”

He continued: “The next few weeks will be huge in the lives of so many people. It is a coming together and we want the girls to repeat as champions. More than that, we want to see them lift themselves, lift the game and lift the people of the Caribbean.

“If we can come together and support the team and the tournament, nothing is impossible.”

Several hundred people, including over 100 participants, turned out in capital here last weekend to mark the unveiling of the Mothers and Daughters programme – a coaching project piloted by the International Cricket Council and organised by Cricket West Indies.

It forms part of event around the region’s hosting of the tournament, which will be played in Antigua, St Lucia and Guyana.

“This is great … a great event to have in the Caribbean and especially in this year when we’re hosting a world event. We start in Guyana in a few weeks as well as in St Lucia and then back here in Antigua for the semi-finals and final,” said Logie.

“It’s a great initiative, it’s a great way to introduce women to the game and it will have great impetus as we look to build and grow the sport among everyone in our families and our communities.”

Next month’s tournament will be the sixth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup and the second time it will be held in the Caribbean.

However, it is the first stand-alone event after the previous five editions were held alongside with the ICC Men’s World T20.

West Indies are defending champions, having won the last edition in India in April, 2016. Australia, who lost that final, have won the tournament three times while England and the Windies have won it once.

The hosts will contest Group A with England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh while the Aussies battle India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland in Group B.

Matches will be played at National Stadium in Guyana, the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia and the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua.