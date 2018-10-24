Steve’s Jewellery’s golden rewards for Guyana Softball Cup MVPs

In what has become a tradition, Steve’s Jewellery has once again put up pieces of Guyana’s gold for the Most Valuable Players of the various categories at Guyana Softball Cup 8, set for this weekend.

The Church Street business establishment presented three gold pendants in the shape of a cricket bat to representatives of the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association, the organising body of the three-day tournament.

The pendants are accentuated with diamond studs. A pendant each will be presented to the Most Valuable Player of the Open, Over-45 and Over-50 categories…..