Mc Rae captures girls open East Bank title 

— Clarke, Greaves give back 

By Staff Writer
Participants of the East Bank Children’s Cup 2018 along with Michael Clark and Priscilla Greaves at the end of the tournament on Monday.

National U13 player Nkechi McRae on Monday last captured the girls Open title in the 2018 East Bank Children’s Cup table tennis competition  played at Jugo Place, Grove, East Bank of Demerara. 

McRae, who represented Guyana at this year’s Caribbean Junior Table Tennis Championship in the Dominican Republic, worked her way through the group stages and then defeated Tatyana Mohamed in straight sets 11-5, 11-7 to lift the title. 

Meanwhile, the boys U 15 title went to Curtis McRae who defeated Zewdi Francoise in the final 11-9, 11-6. ….

