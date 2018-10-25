Mc Rae captures girls open East Bank title 

National U13 player Nkechi McRae on Monday last captured the girls Open title in the 2018 East Bank Children’s Cup table tennis competition played at Jugo Place, Grove, East Bank of Demerara.

McRae, who represented Guyana at this year’s Caribbean Junior Table Tennis Championship in the Dominican Republic, worked her way through the group stages and then defeated Tatyana Mohamed in straight sets 11-5, 11-7 to lift the title.

Meanwhile, the boys U 15 title went to Curtis McRae who defeated Zewdi Francoise in the final 11-9, 11-6. ….