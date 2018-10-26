CWI hails Bravo as ‘outstanding performer’

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Cricket West Indies on Wednesday praised Dwayne Bravo after the veteran all-rounder called time on his international career.

“Dwayne has been an outstanding performer across all three formats of the game,” CWI director of cricket, Jimmy Adams, said.

“He has consistently added value to all levels of West Indies cricket with his high level of all-round skill combined with an infectious energy and enthusiasm for the game.”

The 35-year-old Bravo, who retired from Tests in 2015, had not represented West Indies in two years and appeared unlikely to be selected again.

He played the last of his 164 One-Day Internationals four years ago and had not played a Twenty20 International since 2016 on the ill-fated series away to Pakistan.

Perhaps the highlight of Bravo’s career was his part in the championship-winning side in the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy as well as the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup campaigns, and CWI chief executive Johnny Grave said this had been a “remarkable achievement.”

“On behalf of Cricket West Indies and cricket fans throughout the region, I would like to pay tribute to Dwayne’s International career and thank him for his outstanding contribution to West Indies cricket,” the Englishman said.

“To have won three ICC Global events is a remarkable achievement and will live long in the memories of all West Indies supporters. We hope that Dwayne can continue to contribute to Trinidad and West Indies cricket in the future.”

Bravo made 2968 runs in ODIs at an average of 25 with two hundreds, while claiming 199 wickets at an average of 29.

He played 66 T20 Internationals, making 1142 runs and picking up 52 wickets.

Bravo retired from Tests in 2015 after scoring 2200 runs and taking 86 wickets in 40 matches.