‘Rare cricketer’ Shivnarine Chanderpaul receives honorary doctorate

For 21 years, he thrilled fans in the West Indies and all over the world, and yesterday, Guyanese cricket legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, was bestowed with the Honorary Doctor of Laws by the University of the West Indies for his achievements in the sport.

The 44-year-old is one of the most outstanding batsmen in West Indies history. A former captain of the West Indies team, he is presently one of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ambassadors for the ICC Women’s World T20 tournament – to be played in the West Indies from November 9 to 24.

Jennifer Nero, Director of CWI and Tournament Director of ICC Women’s World T20, paid a special tribute to Chanderpaul…..