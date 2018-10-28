Sports

Hamilton Green Inter-Ward resumes today with 10 matches

By Staff Writer

The Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward Football Championship resumes today at the Den Amstel Community ground with 10 matches.

In the opening encounter, Newtown Kitty opposes Zeelugt from 16:00hrs while Alexander Village battles Kuru-Kururu from 16:30hrs.

At 17:00hrs, Soesdyke tackles Sophia, Bagotsville squares off against Plaisance from 17:30hrs and Sara Lodge engages Jetty at 18:00hrs…..

