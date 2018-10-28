Hamilton Green Inter-Ward resumes today with 10 matches

The Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward Football Championship resumes today at the Den Amstel Community ground with 10 matches.
In the opening encounter, Newtown Kitty opposes Zeelugt from 16:00hrs while Alexander Village battles Kuru-Kururu from 16:30hrs.
At 17:00hrs, Soesdyke tackles Sophia, Bagotsville squares off against Plaisance from 17:30hrs and Sara Lodge engages Jetty at 18:00hrs…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments