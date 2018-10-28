Sports

Three exciting finals on this evening under lights at DCC

—-GFSCA International Softball Cup 8 

By Staff Writer
David Harper is expected to play a critical role for Regal Masters in the in the over 45 category this evening (Royston Alkins photo) 

The final of the Open category of eight edition in the annual Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) International Softball Cup will cumulate this evening under lights between SVC Cricket club and either defending champions Ariel Speedboat or Regal All-star who were locked in battle at DCC as of press time. 

SVC CC in the first semi-final, defeated SVC Spartans by 29 runs to book their place in the final.  

SCV CC batted first and posted 199 for six from their allotted 20 overs on the back of a blistering 78 from former national youth player Vijay Surijpaul who received support from Andrew Gonsalves (40) who chipped in nicely.  ….

Around the Web

More in Sports

Champion of Champions Dominoes Part Two on today

‘Jaguars not taking CCC lightly’ – Johnson 

By

John dominates Payless Variety Store cycle event

Comments

Trending