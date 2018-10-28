Three exciting finals on this evening under lights at DCC

The final of the Open category of eight edition in the annual Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) International Softball Cup will cumulate this evening under lights between SVC Cricket club and either defending champions Ariel Speedboat or Regal All-star who were locked in battle at DCC as of press time.

SVC CC in the first semi-final, defeated SVC Spartans by 29 runs to book their place in the final.

SCV CC batted first and posted 199 for six from their allotted 20 overs on the back of a blistering 78 from former national youth player Vijay Surijpaul who received support from Andrew Gonsalves (40) who chipped in nicely. ….