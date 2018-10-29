Defending champs through to semis

Defending champion West Ruimveldt, St. Pius, Tucville and Mocha reached the semi-finals of the Courts Pee Wee Primary School Football tournament following play Saturday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The defending champs whipped St. Ambrose 5-0 in their quarterfinal showdown with Cleon LaRose bagging a double in the sixth and 23rd minute while Mark Phillips, Syan Sampson and Jonathan Andries netted in the fourth, 25th and 27th minute respectively.

In another fixture, St. Pius defeated Golden Grove 2-0 with Kaden Wellington and Chance Niles netting in the eighth and 23rd minute respectively…..