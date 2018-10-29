Mere formality!

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners etched their names in Caribbean cricket history when they brushed aside multiple-time champions Guyana Jaguars by six wickets here yesterday, to capture their first-ever Regional Super50 title.

Playing in the final at the storied Kensington Oval, Marooners chased down a modest target of 204, to get home in the 38th over and crown an outstanding campaign which had seen them top Group B of the preliminary round.

Opener Kyle Corbin, averaging a paltry 19 in the tournament, put aside his wretched form to top score with an aggressive 72 off 53 deliveries while Kjorn Ottley chipped in with 45…..