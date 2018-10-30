Local athletes in podium sweep of South American 10K Road Race

The nation’s top three distance athletes swept the podium following the first leg of annual South American 10K Road Race in Suriname on Sunday.

This is according to President of the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson.

Hutson told Stabroek Sport yesterday that Cleveland ‘Little Kenyan’ Forde, Winston Missigher and Cleveland Thomas finished 1, 2, 3, two seconds apart in that order on the streets of Paramaribo to complete a clean sweep for the Golden Arrowhead. ….