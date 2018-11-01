Sports

Windies take on England in Antigua Independence celebrations

By Staff Writer
West Indies and England … will renew their rivalry during an unofficial warm-up match.

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – West Indies women will get a quick run out before next week’s start of the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup when they face old foes England women in a warm-up match at Vivian Richards Cricket Ground here today.

The night affair will form part of Antigua and Barbuda’s 37th Independence celebrations on Thursday, and will also serve as a warm-up for the November 9-24 tournament.

The match holds special significance as West Indies are the reigning World T20 champions while England are the ICC 50-overs World Cup holders.

Earlier in the day, India will take on South Africa in another unofficial warm-up game.

Speaking ahead of the match, Windies head coach Hendy Springer said the warm-up matches served a crucial role in preparations towards his side’s defence of the title they won in 2016 in India.

“Preparation is vital. The warm-up period is crucial. We know what we need to do to get ready for the tournament so we will use this match as part of the build-up,” Springer said.

“We have been preparing well … we started with a camp back in May so we are moving in the right direction … building towards the tournament. It is around the corner now and we will be ready for the tournament.”

He continued: “The girls are ready. They are focussed on their preparation and we want to make sure we tick all the boxes in the build-up. England will present a good challenge for us. They are champions and this will present us with a good warm-up challenge.”

This is the first time the Women’s T20 World Cup is being staged as a stand-alone event after being paired with the men’s tournament in previous years.

The semi-finals and final will be played at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground while the preliminary rounds are scheduled for November 9-18 at the Guyana National Stadium and the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

West Indies will contest Group A alongside England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh while Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland will do battle in Group B.

Around the Web

More in Sports

Raack backs Ireland against the best teams in WWT20

Windies chase series-levelling win

Windies chase series-levelling win

Guyana’s Grimmond out of WWT20 with shin injury

By

Comments

Trending