Ireland, Bangladesh banking on previous form

Ahead of their first warm-up match tomorrow before bowling off the International Cricket Council’s Women’s World T20 tournament, the Ireland and Bangladesh camps have cited current form and good preparation as key factors for them.

At the Marriott Hotel in Kingston yesterday, Irish captain, Laura Delany and Bangladesh’s skipper Salma Khatun were the key figures at the first official press conference of the tournament.

Delany, who will be captaining the side for the first time in a world tournament said the conditions are obviously different compared to Ireland but has credited a week’s long stay in the country as well as some good sessions at the Providence Stadium to making the acclimatization better…..