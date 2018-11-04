Persaud’s all-round brilliance leads GYO past DCC  

An exceptional all-round performance from Darshan Persaud led the Gandhi Youth Organization (GYO) to a surprise three-wicket win over defending champions, Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) in the latest round of the 2018/19 New Building Society (NBS) second division forty overs tournament at DCC yesterday.

Persaud was instrumental with both bat and ball as he stroked a composed, unbeaten 41 and grabbed 3-18 to see his side past a usually dominant unit.

As the script went, GYO won the toss and invited the host to take first strike on a slow surface. ….