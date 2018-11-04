West Ruimveldt, St Pius for Pee Wee football finals

Defending champion West Ruimveldt and St. Pius will compete in the finale of the Courts Pee Wee Primary School Football Championship, following semi-final wins yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

West Ruimveldt overcame Mocha 2-1. Mark Phillips and Jonathan Andries scored in the 37th and 42nd minute. For Mocha, Jaheem Lewis netted in the fourth minute.

On the other hand, St. Pius edged traditional foe Tucville 1-0. Jamal Fraser scored in the 39th minute. The grand finale will be staged at the same venue on Saturday, November 10th…..