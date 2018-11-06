Shepherd, Swamy crush West Berbice

A blistering half century from Guyana Jaguars’ Romario Shepherd followed by Guyana Under- 17 seamer, Leon Swamy’s maiden six-wicket haul steered Tucber Park to a 123-run over West Berbice at Bush Lot in the Berbice Cricket Board Pepsi 50 overs first division tournament over the weekend.

Tucber raced to 188 all out in 43.4 overs and reduced West Berbice to 65 all out in 21.2 overs after the match was reduced to 45 overs due to preparation moisture.

Batting first, Tucber Park were reduced to 28-4 as Guyana seamer, Keon Joseph accounted for Malcolm Mickle and Steve Deonarine…..