Former world champion Magnini handed four-year ban

By Staff Writer
Filippo Magnini

(Reuters) – Retired two times swimming world champion Filippo Magnini was handed a four-year ban by Italy’s anti-doping agency on Tuesday along with ex-relay team mate Michele Santucci.

The agency, NADO Italia, announced the penalty in a statement.

Magnini, 36, won 100 meter freestyle golds at the 2005 and 2007 world championships as well as a 4×200 freestyle relay bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He retired last year.

The anti-doping prosecutor had sought an eight-year term for actual or attempted doping in a case linked to nutritionist Guido Porcellini, who was given a 30-year ban in July for anti-doping violations.

Magnini, who has not tested positive and had been a critic of doping, denied the charges and said he would appeal.

“I haven’t done anything, this sentence is ridiculous,” the Gazzetta dello Sport quoted him as saying. “It’s a trial of intentions and I could never have imagined something like this.”

