Guyana kicked out of CONCACAF Men’s U20 Championship

Guyana sunk to further levels of embarrassment in the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship, losing to lowly Cayman Islands 3-2 yesterday at the modernized IMG Academy in Florida, USA.

Efforts to contact Coach Wayne Dover for a comment proved futile, as Guyana was effectively dumped out of the tournament. As one spectator uttered upon hearing the result, “How could you lose to tiny Cayman Islands. Little Cayman Islands won against Guyana.”

The aforementioned quote highlighted the depths to which the team has sunk following their horrid 4-0 loss to Guatemala. With a population of less than 70,000 as of this year, Cayman Islands became the smallest nation to defeat the Golden Jaguars…..