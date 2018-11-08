Sports

MYO defeats Eco Champs

-despite Dick’s six-wicket haul

By
Zeynul Ramsammy was once again the pillar of his team’s batting performance.

National under-17 all-rounder, Dwain Dick bagged a six-wicket haul but Eco Champs were unable to overcome Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) as they fell to a 19-run defeat on Tuesday at the GNIC Ground, Woolford Avenue.

Playing in the Georgetown Cricket Association/Friends of Cricket Under-17 100 overs tournament, MYO won the toss and elected to bat, reaching 111 in 25.1 overs while limiting Eco Champs to 92 all out in 24.3 overs.

In humid conditions, Bryion Bowen rattled the two openers before off spinner Dick and left arm spinner Sameer Hussain got into the thick of things.  Dick ripped through the tail and also removed Guyana under-15 captain, Zeynul Ramsammy for 32 with six boundaries…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Top order shuffle crucial in absence of specialists, says Brathwaite

Under-performing Pollard still valuable – Law

Under-performing Pollard still valuable – Law

Cricket Australia boss Roberts says board considering lifting player bans

Comments

Trending