MYO defeats Eco Champs

National under-17 all-rounder, Dwain Dick bagged a six-wicket haul but Eco Champs were unable to overcome Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) as they fell to a 19-run defeat on Tuesday at the GNIC Ground, Woolford Avenue.

Playing in the Georgetown Cricket Association/Friends of Cricket Under-17 100 overs tournament, MYO won the toss and elected to bat, reaching 111 in 25.1 overs while limiting Eco Champs to 92 all out in 24.3 overs.

In humid conditions, Bryion Bowen rattled the two openers before off spinner Dick and left arm spinner Sameer Hussain got into the thick of things. Dick ripped through the tail and also removed Guyana under-15 captain, Zeynul Ramsammy for 32 with six boundaries…..