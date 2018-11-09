Jordan, Thom clock PB at South American Swimming C/ships

Guyanese swimmers Andrew Jordan and Fitzroy Thom on Monday clocked Personal Best (PB) times on the first day of the ongoing South American First Force Swim Championship in Trujillo, Peru.

Jordan, who swims for the Sea Otters swim club in the City, entered the pool with a personal best time of 1.21.13 and finished ninth in the 100m breaststroke.

However, he failed to qualify for the final even after stopping the clock at 1.17.45.

Thom, on the other hand, swam in the 100m backstroke and bested his previous personal best of 1.13.56 by shaving nearly three seconds off the clock as he too placed ninth and narrowly missed out on a finals placement.