Windies rout Bangladesh

-Dottin takes 5-6

Stafanie Taylor putting together her vital innings

Defending a low total, the West Indies women’s team yesterday routed Bangladesh for 44  in the ICC T20 World Cup at Providence with Deandra Dottin grabbing 5 for 6.

The  60-run win for the defending champions came in front of an excited Guyana crowd at the Guyana National Stadium.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field, restricting a dangerous Caribbean line up to 106-8 from their 20 overs but were unable to cope with Dottin who marked the most economical five- wicket haul in the Women’s World T20 and condemned the Asian side to 46 all out in 14.4 overs…..

