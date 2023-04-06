Windies Women’s players fail to spark in FairBreak T20

KOWLOON, Hong Kong, CMC – Former West Indies Women’s all-rounder Deandra Dottin failed to catch afire, and adverse weather prevented West Indies Women’s pair of former captain Stafanie Taylor and Shamilia Connell from making a mark in the FairBreak Invitational Twenty20 tournament yesterday.

Dottin, opening the batting, made only seven, and Barmy Army Women reached 143 for six in their allocation of 20 overs in the fifth match of the tournament at the Kowloon Cricket Club.

She went wicket-less in two overs that cost 17, but her side was able restrict Falcons Women to 134 for nine to claim a nine-run win for their first victory in the six-team tournament.

Dottin was a passenger before she fell in the final over of the Power Play, becoming the first of four for 17 in four overs for Sri Lanka Women’s all-rounder Chamari Athappathu.

Barmy Army captain and England international Lauren Winfield-Hill smashed four fours and four sixes in the top score of 54 from 35 balls and dominated an opening stand of an even 50 with Dottin.

In reply, Athappathu led the way with 44 and England international Danni Wyatt made 38, and they shared 77 for the first wicket for the Falcons.

Once Wyatt fell in the eighth over, there was little stability from the rest of the batting, and Falcons lost their next eight wickets for 42 in 58 balls.

It was the first win for Barmy Army out of two matches, and they are fourth in the standings on three points.

Only 12 overs were possible in the first match of the double-header, and Warriors Women, whose final 11 included Connell, reached 84 for three against Tornadoes with Taylor in the line-up.

Tornadoes are fifth on two points, with a loss and a no-result from their two matches.