Campbelle shines in defeat, Matthews fails in victory

KOWLOON, Hong Kong, CMC – Shemaine Campbelle produced a solid knock but her former West Indies teammate, Deandra Dottin, failed as Barmy Army Women slumped to a four-wicket loss to Spirit Women, in the Fairbreak Invitational here yesterday.

Sent in at Kowloon Cricket Club, Barmy Army gathered a competitive 135 for five from their 20 overs with Campbelle top-scoring with an unbeaten 33 from 25 deliveries and Kavisha Egodage stroking 30 from 29 balls.

Spirit then got a top score of 40 not out from captain Nicola Carey and 35 from opener Sophia Dunkley, as they overhauled their target with 10 balls remaining.

Dottin also had little impact with the ball, finishing with one for 33 from four overs of medium pace.

The 31-year-old Dottin, who abruptly quit international cricket last August, was one of three early scalps as Barmy Army slipped to 35 for three in the sixth over.

Two partnerships then revived the innings. First, Egodage, a 19-year-old right-hander from United Arab Emirates, struck four fours as she put on 40 for the fourth wicket with South African star Laura Wolvaardt (17).

And Campbelle then arrived to add a further 49 in an unbroken fifth wicket stand with Tara Norris (17 not out), while counting three fours and a six.

Dunkley gave Spirit a solid start to the chase by lashing three fours and three sixes in a 20-ball cameo as she posted 39 for the first wicket with Sarah Bryce (7) and a further 29 for the second wicket with Natthakan Chantham (23).

When three wickets went down for five runs in the space of nine balls, Carey took responsibility for the innings, punching half-dozen fours and inspiring a 46-run fifth wicket stand with Kerry-Anne Tomlinson (20) which revived Spirit. In the first game of the doubleheader at the venue, West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews produced a miserly spell of one for 16 from four overs of off-spin and failed with the bat in scoring nine, but Warriors survived to beat Sapphires by seven wickets.

West Indies fast bowler Shamilia Connell, also representing Warriors, sent down two wicket-less overs for 17 runs.