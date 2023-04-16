Matthews, Connell struggle but reach final, Dottin stars but misses out

KOWLOON, Hong Kong, CMC – Neither Hayley Matthews nor Shamilia Connell had any impact but Warriors survived the duo’s muted performances to beat Spirit by four wickets and power into the final of the Fairbreak Invitational.

In contrast, explosive retired West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin belted an exhilarating 42 from 29 balls but the knock went in vain as Barmy Army slumped to a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Falcons, to miss out on today’s final.

Playing in low-scoring first semi-final at Kowloon Cricket Club, fast bowler Connell (1-12) and off-spinner Matthews (1-17) picked up a wicket each as Spirit were bundled out for 73 in the 18th over.

They were 44 for two in the ninth at one stage behind Natthakan Chantham’s top score of 26 off 34 deliveries but collapsed to lose their last eight wickets for 29 runs.

New Zealand seamer Jess Kerr was the leading wicket-taker with three for 11 while Kathryn Bryce (2-6) and Amanda-Jade Wellington (2-16) supported with two wickets apiece.

In reply, West Indies captain Matthews was first out for eight in the third over, in a top order slump that left Warriors tottering on 35 for four at the start of the ninth over. However, Bryce struck 26 from 18 balls in a 38-run, fourth wicket stand with Mignon du Preez (eight not out) to rescue the run chase.

In the second semi-final at the same venue, Barmy Army were struggling at 24 for three in the fifth over before Dottin arrived to lash four fours and three sixes and inspire a 46-run, fourth wicket stand with Kavisha Egodage (17) which resuscitated the innings.

Dottin, who abruptly quit international cricket last year, was part of a slide which saw four wickets tumble for 33 runs – West Indies strokemaker Shemaine Campbelle perishing for 12 – leaving Barmy Army on 103 for seven in the 15th over.

But 21-year-old Pakistan star Fatima Sana struck an unbeaten 45 off 30 balls with half-dozen fours and a six, to get her side up to 158 for eight off their allotted 20 overs.

Opener Chamari Athapaththu then marshalled the run chase with 78 off 50 balls, including eight fours and five sixes, as Falcons romped over the line at the start of the penultimate over.

She put on 64 for the second wicket with captain Suzie Bates (17) and 54 for the third with Theertha Satish (15) before falling in the 15th over, leaving South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp to preside over the finish with a 10-ball unbeaten 23, in an unbroken fifth wicket partnership of 41 with Mariko Hill (19 not out).