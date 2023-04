The biggest event of the local fitness calendar, the Kares Caribbean Crossfit Championship kicks off today at the National Aquatic Centre from 05:00hrs.

The inaugural championship will pit gladiators against each other in a series of rigorous challenges over the weekend in their quest to be named the fittest man and fittest woman in the Region.

Forty athletes from Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad, Barbados, French Guiana and Bahamas will battle for the spoils and bragging rights.