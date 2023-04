Guyana women do down to Chile in final group match

Guyana women’s Under-21 team went down to Chile 0-8 in their final Pool match in the Junior Pan American Hockey championships yesterday at the National Hockey Centre in Barbados.

It was a tough encounter against the Chileans but the Guyanese showed courage against their much seasoned opponents.

It was a busy day for Guyana’s goalkeeper Empress Charles and captain Makeda Harding as they fought valiantly to keep the marauding Chilean strikers at bay.