Nedd elected president of volleyball federation 

Longstanding member of the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) Levi Nedd is the new President of the Federation.

Nedd was yesterday elected unopposed for the post at the elections of office bearers at the Federation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections.

The Berbician, who has been involved in the administration of volleyball for over four decades will lead the newly installed executive body which comprises Rodney Fredrick and Denise Miller who were also elected unchallenged for the post of vice – president and secretary respectively. ….