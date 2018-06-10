Chess with Errol

Strong local chess players tipped for Jamaican Open

By
A group photo of the recipients of prizes for the 2018 men, women and junior national chess championships. Director of Sport Christopher Jones officiated at a prize-giving ceremony that was held at the Racquet Centre on Friday, March 25. Jones (sitting) is flanked by, from left: Yolander Persaud, attorney; Maria Varona-Thomas, businesswoman and Nellisha and Waveney Johnson, students. Standing are the other prize winners.  

When serious chess activity is contained in the local arena, chess players love to say as they refer to the uncertain situation, “All is quiet on the western front,” the title of a book on World War 11 by Erich Maria Remarque.

Well, be that as it may, chess players are preparing for strong overseas competition in an attempt to improve their cherished FIDE rating points. With the accumulation of increased rating points, chess players acquire titles.

At least two of Guyana’s strongest players have been identified by the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) to attend the Jamaican Open Chess Tournament shortly. Although I am unaware of grandmaster participation, national masters and international masters will be in attendance. ….

More in Chess with Errol

Chess federation honours national championship winners

By

Olympiad teams named

By

Olympiad team has practically picked itself

By

Meusa and Persaud likely to represent Guyana at Olympiad

By

FIDE releases 2018 ratings

By

Varona-Thomas was shoo-in for women’s champion

By

The Guyana Chess Federation needs all the goodwill it can get

By

Fischer, faith and the age of opulence

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×