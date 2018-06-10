Strong local chess players tipped for Jamaican Open

When serious chess activity is contained in the local arena, chess players love to say as they refer to the uncertain situation, “All is quiet on the western front,” the title of a book on World War 11 by Erich Maria Remarque.

Well, be that as it may, chess players are preparing for strong overseas competition in an attempt to improve their cherished FIDE rating points. With the accumulation of increased rating points, chess players acquire titles.

At least two of Guyana’s strongest players have been identified by the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) to attend the Jamaican Open Chess Tournament shortly. Although I am unaware of grandmaster participation, national masters and international masters will be in attendance. ….