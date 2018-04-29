The petroleum project life cycle

This week’s column wraps up the ongoing discussion from an economic perspective of the last remaining of the five items, which that I had earlier identified from Guyana’s fiscal regime for its 2016 production sharing agreement, PSA. That item is the notion of the life cycle of a petroleum project.
What is a petroleum project? In petroleum economics a project constitutes: “the link between the petroleum accumulation and the decision-making process, including budget allocation” (World Petroleum Council, Petroleum Resources Management, 2007). Such projects may represent either 1) a single reservoir or field; 2) an incremental development in an already producing field or reservoir; or 3) the integrated development of a group of fields or reservoirs. This referenced group can be held in common ownership.
In addition, an individual project would seek to reach a level where a decision to proceed with spending money on it, or not, is made. Of course, the associated range of estimated recoverable resources would be established for the project (page 42) ….
The economic perspective
Introduction Last week’s column addressed two of five topics singled out earlier for comment in order to highlight their significance from an economic perspective; namely 1) Government take/developmental benefits/economic profit; and 2) accounting for costs.
The economic perspective… Government take, profit, and accounting for costs
Introduction Today’s column along with the next portrays selected aspects of my recent discussion of the fiscal regime in Guyana’s 2016 Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), from the perspective of basic economic principles.
Combining government take and other benefits
Introduction Today’s column expands on last week’s discussion of the government take, as it relates to Guyana’s 2016, Production Sharing Agreement (PSA).
Government take and the 2016 PSA: Misleading metric
Rational incentive Based on the economics Nobel Prize winning theory of “incomplete markets”, my previous column posited that, the Parties to Guyana’s 2016 PSA have a rational incentive to re-negotiate the contract, if underlying conditions of the country’s petroleum sector drastically change.