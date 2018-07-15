Living with a cheater: One wife’s story of keeping up appearances through the pain

“I knew something was going on, but I could not put my finger on it. But you know us women, we just know these things. And to be honest, I was too afraid to find out, though another part of me wanted to know. Now that I know, I don’t know which one is worse, guessing and imagining or knowing that he has someone else? I still can’t decide.”

The words were spoken quietly but her pain was tangible; she did not have to tell me that she was hurting.

“I can’t talk about it to anyone. I mean, I knew people know because we are always the last ones to know, but I prefer to operate like I didn’t know. I can talk to you because I don’t know if I would ever see you again and even if I did, you don’t know anyone close to me,” she said…..