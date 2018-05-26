The Scene

Nothing to Laugh About promises to entertain

By
Officer Bribe and Sergeant Must Collect make an arrest.

Dubbed the best of the 11, the upcoming hosting of Nothing to Laugh About promises to be provocative as it will be entertaining as the producers say they will take it to a new level.

It is expected that politics, religion and other trending topics will all be part of the upcoming 11th edition of the show.

Leza “Radica” Singh
Lyndon “Jumbie” Jones

The likes of Michael “Credit” Ignatius, Lyndon “Jumbie” Jones, Kirwyn Mars, Clemencio Goddette, Brian Goodman, Chris Gopaul, Leza “Radica” Singh, Simone Persaud, Mark “Chinee Man” Kazim, Zoya Moore, Ashley Alfred, Kijana Lewis, Ann-Marie Singh, Mark Luke Edwards and Jermaine Grimmond will be part of the next edition.

A release from the producers said that fans can expect the show to deliver as it has done in previous years.

The show is set for June 1 to 4, at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) and tickets will cost $1,000, $1500 and $2,500.

Ticket locations include the NCC, Gizmos and Gagdets, Elegance Jewellery, Payless Variety (Vreed-en-Hoop and Georgetown), KFC

(Regent St), Sir Mars, Survival Supermarket, Igloo outlet (Providence) and the Giftland Mall.

More in The Scene

Crystal Van Doimen: Impacting the world with words

By

Keens-Douglas brothers to entertain on Father’s Day

‘Lambi I’ to release two new videos

Winning more than the crown: Pageant brings busy mother and daughter closer

By

Hectic activity line-up for Guyana Carnival

Tara Bentinck: Art and time

By

First ‘Carnival’ hair show for May 24

Steppers delight during International Dance Week

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×