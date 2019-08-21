Alves acting as GFF General Secretary

Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Director of Competitions Ian Alves, has been appointed acting General Secretary effective August 19th following the resignation of Renella Bourne.

Alves, during a brief comment with Stabroek Sport, confirmed the appointment.

“I have been appointed to the post, and will not be serving as the competitions director. As such the position is currently vacant. My appointment has also been sent to the relevant sporting authorities and member associations.”

Alves replaces Bourne, the former acting General Secretary of the federation, who recently tendered her resignation from the organization.

This was disclosed by a source close to the federation.

According to the source, “She resigned and/or parted ways with them. It occurred before the staging of the CONCACF Women’s U20 here and she was probably going through the formalities of the resignation during the event. It didn’t seem like they [GFF and Bourne] parted ways on amicable terms, it seemed sudden and very abrupt.”

Efforts to contact Bourne and GFF President Wayne Forde for a comment proved futile. Calls to their respective cellphones were immediately directed to voicemail.

Bourne took over the reins of the General Secretary after incumbent Althea Scipio resigned in August 2017. Prior to her ascension to the General Secretary post, Bourne served as the Deputy General Secretary to Scipio.

She was the third individual to hold the post of General Secretary during the Forde administration. Deidre Davis held the post during the life of the Clinton Urling led Normalization Committee and served as the first General Secretary of the present administration.