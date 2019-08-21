Tabatinga clinches first win

Tabatinga and Moco-Moco Football Clubs secured wins when the Theresa and George Bobb/Rupununi Football Association [RFA] Under-17 Women’s Championship continued at the St. Ignatius Sports Club.

Tabatinga clinched their first win of the event following two earlier draws, relegating Gladiators to their third consecutive loss via a 2-0 score.

Malaika DeCamp opened the scoring in the eight minute for Tabatinga, only for Rihana Alcides to level proceedings in the 15th minute. However, the winner would be fashioned in the 34th minute via a Thalisa Bernard effort.

Meanwhile, Moco-Moco handed Guyana Rush Saints their first loss of the event. Luana Prudencio recorded the fixture’s only goal as she found the back of the net in the 15th minute.