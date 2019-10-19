Sophia woman succumbs to burns -after allegedly being set on fire by partner

Olivia De Freitas, the 25-year-old woman who was allegedly set on fire by her partner during a disagreement at their Sophia home one month ago, succumbed to her injuries last week.

De Freitas sustained second degree burns about her body, including to her face, abdomen, chest and back as a result of an attack that occurred around 1 pm on September 9th at her Lot 113 North Sophia home.

She was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), where she was admitted in a critical conditon. She succumbed last Thursday.