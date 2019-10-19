A positive step by Canada on our elections

Dear Editor,

Elections must not only be free and fair but it must also be seen to be free and fair.

It is in the above context that I applaud the Canadian government for rendering technical support to the Chairman and Commissioners of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) as it relates to the forthcoming General and Regional elections.

The fact that the individual identified is someone who is experienced in the conduct of elections in one of the more established democracies is most reassuring and will certainly help in terms of confidence building and credibility in the electoral processes.

This is a positive step but not enough. There is need in my view for full-time technical and logistical support to the GECOM Secretariat by the international community, in particular by the UNDP, the Commonwealth Secretariat and the European Union. This will serve to dispel perceptions of political bias in favour of one or the other of the competing parties by the GECOM staff.

This coming elections is probably one of the most high-stakes in our recent history and it is therefore imperative for all, in and out of Guyana, to contribute in ensuring that it is truly reflective of the will of the Guyanese people.

Yours faithfully,

Hydar Ally