Moses Ally is going places

Moses Ally could be considered the new kid on the block on the local modelling scene, but he already has strong opinions about what he would change if he could and what could be done better.

Currently attached to Kast Talents, a recently founded modelling agency run by Khamisi Slowe, 19-year-old Moses said he chose to sign with Kast because it was open to men unlike many others that seem to target only women. Since he started with the agency six months ago, Moses has done a number of photoshoots and at least one fashion show.

Moses, who is six feet tall, was drawn to modelling because of the glamour it exudes and also because he noticed that models are always in the limelight. He feels the need to shine, not just for himself but to be an example to young boys and girls. Moses realized this was a way to kill two birds with one stone.