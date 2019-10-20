Move to PPP/C driven by gov’t’s defiance of constitution after no-confidence vote – Don Singh

Four years ago, Jai Narine Singh Jr, well known as Don Singh, was feverishly battling on social media to remove the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) from government but today he is part of the Civic fold, part of the “bridge” between the rigidly structured and controlled PPP and civil society.

That is, at least, how he tells his story.

Speaking with Sunday Stabroek, Singh explained that after years as a citizen activist, he decided to step into formal politics to make sure his ideas for development are a formal part of government policy.

“My ideas are to help Guyanese and I can’t do that from the outside. I’m looking at it from a positive frame. I mean (PPP General Secretary Bharrat) Jagdeo could kick me to the curb after but I have to try,” he said.