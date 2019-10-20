Best downplays former army chief’s support for PPP/C

Former army Chief-of-Staff Rear Admiral (ret’d) Gary Best has downplayed the addition of retired Brigadier Mark Phillips to the ranks of the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), while saying the David Granger-led governing coalition is currently unmatched.

Best, speaking at a People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) press conference on Friday, said that while it is a fact that Phillips has been a man of integrity and good leadership, his presence does not represent a serious threat to the coalition government as the country prepares to go to the polls next March.

“It’s no contest…because [of] the credentials of the David Granger-led coalition government: honest leadership, integrity, development, more jobs, entrepreneurship, international recognition, national recognition… When you tick off the scorecard, I don’t see it being a serious competition between President David Arthur Granger, who is a Brigadier retired and the gentleman you mentioned, who was a colleague of mine, Brigadier Mark Phillips,” Best, who is a Central Executive Committee member of the PNCR, maintained.