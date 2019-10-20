Survivors learning to live life differently after stroke

It was a normal Sunday for Michael Edghillo 12 years ago and he went to work just as he had done for some 31 years as a maintenance engineer for the power company. He ignored the heaviness he felt in his leg and later the fact that his right hand refused to do as he commanded.

“I took it for nothing and I try to go about my normal day but it was during the night when I got up to go to the toilet I realised that my right leg was not moving…,” the now 71-year-old Edghillo said during a recent interview at his Pike Street, Kitty home.

Hours later, he visited the doctor and was told that he was getting a stroke and at that time he thought the symptoms that could be reversed and remained optimistic as he was sent home with medication.