Trinidad: Anger, outrage after ‘China Town’ sign erected in PoS

(Trinidad Express) China Town may have been the talk of the town yesterday. But not all the comments were positive.

A number of people took to social media to voice their disapproval of renaming part of Charlotte Street “China Town”, with many calling on the Government to reverse the decision.

However, Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez yesterday defended it, saying it was a good thing for this country.



One of two arches intended to brand part of Charlotte Street “China Town” was installed on Thursday night at the corner of Park and Charlotte streets.

Another is planned for the corner of Independence Square and Charlotte Street.

One person on social commented yesterday: “Just now Trinidad will have no historic place to visit everything being renamed.”

Another commented on the number of projects undertaken and businesses owned by people of Chinese heritage.

People against the “China Town” idea were also criticised by those supporting it.

One person commented: “Everyone celebrating Divali, but y’all xenophobic against China Town? Grow up.”

Deep heritage in East PoS

“The Chinese have a rich culture which is supported by many persons in Trinidad and Tobago, and they have worked hard ­towards the development of not just the Charlotte Street area but all of our country.

“Furthermore, they have a deep heritage in the East Port of Spain area, including George Street, Charlotte Street, Nelson Street, with establishments in the 1960s like Yet Ming, Ng Chow, Chooquan Supermarket, ­Cheewah, Tam Pack, Aleong’s and Chin’s Grocery,” Martinez noted in a release yesterday.

He asked citizens to think about the impact such an area can have on Port of Spain, and the country as a whole.

“Imagine the sweet sound of Renegades or All Stars at the Shanghai International Economic and Trade Forum in front of millions of people. Or, can you picture seeing our local footballers scoring goals in the Chinese Super League for Shanghai SIPG and Shanghai Greenland Shenhua?” Martinez asked.

The mayor argued that China Town had economic value, as it meant Port of Spain could become a hub for South America and the Caribbean, and a distribution point for authentic Chinese products and foods.

He said this did not mean the end of Charlotte Street vending, but rather new opportunities. This meant people could modify their cart infrastructure, in an effort to improve the perception of vending in that area.

Additionally, there is a move to register all vendors in Port of Spain and allow them to become small and micro entrepreneurs, he said.