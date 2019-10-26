Goodluck dethroned!

Trinidad and Tobago’s Varma Rambarran dethroned Guyanese Ransford Goodluck to become the new West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council/West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championships Individual champion following three days of intense marksmanship at the at the Tucker Valley Rifle Range, Chaguaramas.

In claiming the title, outshooting competitors who challenged for the top spot and bragging rights from Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda, Bermuda, England and Canada apart from his homeland and Guyana, Dr. Rambarran only dropped a single point over the three days, creating a new WIFBSC record.

Some 69 shooters shot at the 300, 500 and 600 yards ranges on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and when the last shot was fired and scored tallied (electronic targets being used for the first time at these c/ships) Rambarran had a 100% performance in tallying 404 out of a possible 405 points in the X Class.

Back in second place was Canada’s Bruce MacDonald on 393 points followed by Antigua and Barbuda’s Anderson Perry on 392. Guyanese Lennox Braithwaite (392) and Ransford Goodluck (392) ended sixth and seventh respectively overall but they were third and fourth for the Caribbean behind Rambarran and Perry. The Vs count for the shooters were not readily available.

Meanwhile, given the fact that the Tucker Valley Rifle Range, Chaguaramas does not have a Long Range (900 and 1000 yards), there will be two Short Range matches, one today and the official WIFBSC Match, tomorrow.

Guyana will remain Long Range champions while they would be going all out to reclaim the Short Range championship which is held by Barbados and is the most coveted trophy among the Caribbean marksmen and women.

Vice Captain Dylan Fields and Sherwin Felicien were expected to join Captain Mahendra Persaud and the rest of the Guyanese shooters yesterday in the Twin Island Republic, they did not participate in the Individual championship.

Following are the full results of the WIFBSC Individuals. Note – the English and Canadian shooters are not in the reckoning for the Caribbean places: