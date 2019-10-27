Returning spring tides swamp Glazier’s Lust, Columbia residents

The return of the spring tides, which will be in effect until Monday, has left several residents on the northern side of Glazier’s Lust and Columbia, Mahaicony, counting losses and fearing that even worse lies ahead.

With a breach in the Mahaicony Sea Defence between Dantzig and Fairfield, residents between these communities are vulnerable to severe flooding due to overtopping from the Atlantic Ocean.

Since the first severe spring tide in July, government had commenced emergency works on the porous sea defence. Currently works are ongoing simultaneously at Dantzig and Fairfield.