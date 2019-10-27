Thousands walk, run to support cancer fight

Thousands of persons yesterday took to the city streets to show their support for the fight against breast cancer at GTT’s Pinktober Cancer Awareness 5K/10K Walk and Run.

The event, part of a month-long series of fundraising activities for several organisations involved in the cancer fight, started later than planned but participants did not let that or the sweltering heat deter them from doing what they had set out to do.

Armed with umbrellas, sunglasses, hats and bottles of water, the participants included families with young children in strollers, dog owners who brought along their canine companions and groups of friends, who all came out to show their support for loved ones and others afflicted with cancer. “Not just breast cancer, all cancer,’’ were the words of Sophia (only name given) as she told Stabroek News that this year was her first year participating in the walk.

She noted that she has a lot of family and friends who have been affected by cancer in some form and as a result she decided to come out and show her support for them.

Before starting the walk, persons were guided through some warm up exercises and then treated to food and drinks. Refreshments were also provided after for persons who returned to the starting point.

The 10K route for the Walk and Run stretched from D’Urban Park to the Kitty Seawall and back, while those who opted to do the 5K returned to the starting point from about halfway along the route.

Volunteers and first aid personnel were on standby along the route for any immediate medical aid needed. As the participants made their way along, motorists were not allowed to traverse along the streets used as police officers blocked the entryways.

Sunday Stabroek spoke with two breast cancer survivors who were happy to see all the persons who showed up in support of the cause.

Golda Clementson, who is a cancer survivor, said that she was happy to see persons coming out to show support to persons with cancer who would have fallen or are fighting. She and Marcel Bourne, another survivor, informed that recently the Giving Hope Foundation, to which they belong, staged a similar walk. They said they wished the GTT event was a bit better organised and had started earlier but nevertheless they noted that the turnout was good. She added that it was a very healthy exercise and that she would encourage persons to come out for the cause in future.

One of the first aid volunteers also spoke and said that she was very happy to be a part of the event. She said it was her first year that she finally has taken part since her aunt survived cancer. Kwame Hutson, who lost a close relative to cancer, also decided to finally take part in the exercise.

After the walk and run were completed, the top three finishers in various categories were given prizes.

Persons could have also done some shopping either before or after the event since business persons used the occasion as an opportunity to sell their greens and other products under stands they put up next to the D’Urban Park tarmac.