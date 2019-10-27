Teen arrested over soldier’s murder

The police have arrested a teen who they believe may be responsible for the murder of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank Olijah Chesney, whose body was found in Tucville Squatting area, in Georgetown, almost two weeks ago with gunshot wounds.

Sunday Stabroek was reliably informed that the suspect, a 17-year-old of Tucville Squatting Area, was arrested on Friday afternoon.

He is presently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The body of 18-year-old Chesney, of Lot 562 ‘D’ Field, Sophia, was discovered around 11.50am on October 14th at Tucville Squatting Area with two suspected gunshot wounds.

It was initially suspected that Chesney’s death was related to the attempted robbery outside of El Dorado Trading which resulted in the death of miner Deon Stoll.

However, Crime Chief (ag) Michael Kingston told this newspaper that the shooting of Chesney was not related with the attempt robbery.

Chesney, investigators have been told, was reportedly shot during a feud over the purchase of a motorcycle.

Several persons were questioned in relation to Chesney’s murder but no charges have been laid to date.

Staff Officer One General Five (ag) Major Greasels Hinckson, who has direct responsibility for the GDF’s public relations, had told this newspaper that at the time of Chesney’s death he was supposed to be on active duty.

She had said that he left the base to spend the weekend home as was customary on Friday and he was scheduled to return the said morning of his killing but he didn’t.

Hinckson had also said that the GDF will be issuing a statement on the matter. However, to date no statement has been issued.