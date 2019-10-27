Police announce campaign against firecrackers

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has announced a crackdown on the use of fire crackers and other illicit explosive devices, while noting that those persons found in possession of these items will be prosecuted.

In a statement issued on Friday, the GPF said it has embarked on a zero tolerance campaign as the explosives often contribute to serious bodily harm and injury to both users and bystanders.

“There were instances in the past when both children and adults experienced grievous bodily harm during the use of these firecrackers and we urge all concerned to exercise the necessary care and caution when deciding to allow themselves to engage in the purchase of firecrackers,” the GPF noted.

The police warned that persons found selling or using such items will be charged.

“Persons who are caught selling or found in possession thereof will be prosecuted and face the consequences of the law to whatever level of their involvement as it relates to acquiring and the use of these explosives without a permit from the appropriate authority,” the statement said.

It further noted that the Regional Commanders across the country have been reminded to maintain and sustain law enforcement efforts which are aimed at preventing the importation of these firecrackers, seizing in instances where evidence purports sales, and conducting raids and searches.