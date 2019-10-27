GPL submarine cable repaired

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) yesterday announced that its 69kV submarine cable is back in operation following the successful completion of remedial work.

With the cable back in operation, GPL said approximately 14 Megawatts (MW) of power is being supplied to the Eastern Section of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

The armour and insulation protection of the cable, which links the Vreed-en-Hoop and Kingston Power Plants, was damaged at two locations in June and August by vessels traversing the Demerara River.