Services providers’ coalition revived

The Guyana Coalition of Services Providers is being revived, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which says a new board of directors is in place and a one-year work plan is being implemented.

In a notice issued on Friday, the ministry noted that the coalition, which comprises associations and government entities works collaboratively to improve the business climate for services providers and to foster growth in services trade and investment, had been established in 2010.

It said efforts to resuscitate the coalition have also resulted in the revision of the body’s constitution, the election of a new board of directors, as well as the addition of several associations.