$320M Pesticides and Toxic Chemical Control Lab recommissioned

The Pesticides and Toxic Chemical Control Laboratory was recommissioned last Thursday.

A Department of Public Information (DPI) report said the fully equipped $320 million facility, located at the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) Compound, at Mon Repos, will serve as a backbone for the inspection and certification of activities required to meet international standards.

In his opening remarks at the re-commissioning, Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder noted that the re-opening of the laboratory is a direct intervention to ensure food security for all, specifically, access to safe food. “Our government is committed to creating an environment in which our citizens can be apprised of what they are purchasing and consuming from our local producers. The board will conduct countrywide market surveys to collect fresh produce and analyse samples for residue monitoring; the result will be available to highlight pesticides use in specific areas countrywide,” he was quoted as saying.