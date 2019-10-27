17 held by police in city stop and search operations

Police on Tuesday conducted several cordon and search exercises within the Region 4 A (Agricola/Cummings Lodge) division.

Sunday Stabroek was informed that a total of 17 persons were detained in relation to several offences, including possession of narcotics and assault.

Five .32 rounds of ammunition were also found in an unoccupied room of a building located at the junction of Breda and Leopold Streets, Georgetown.

The exercise was conducted between 4.15 am and 7 am by a team comprising of ranks from Region 4A, Tactical Services Unit (TSU) and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit.

Among the areas that were targeted were Tucville Squatting area, Leopold Street and Kitty seawall.