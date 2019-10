A teenager has been charged with the murder of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank Olijah Chesney, who was allegedly killed over the purchase of a motorcycle just over two weeks ago.

The 17-year-old was remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre by Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess after being arraigned in the Children’s Court at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which was read to him during an in-camera hearing.